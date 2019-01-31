Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 3.8% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $188.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $217.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

