Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,634. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

