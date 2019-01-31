IQIYI (IQ) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $19.46. IQIYI shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 186400 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on IQIYI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get IQIYI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/iqiyi-iq-shares-gap-down-to-19-46.html.

IQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.