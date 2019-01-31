iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of iPic Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iPic Entertainment’s FY2019 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on iPic Entertainment from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded iPic Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPIC opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. iPic Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

