iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,749,061 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 43,579,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,023,729 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 95.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth $12,398,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 42.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.
iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $56.50.
