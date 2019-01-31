IONChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $151,703.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $264,791.00 and approximately $151,703.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.01849402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00181902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00199378 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000523 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,647,225 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

