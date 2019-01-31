IOCHPE MAXION S/S (IOCJY) versus Gentherm (THRM) Head-To-Head Contrast

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Gentherm does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0.11% 1.83% 0.61% Gentherm 2.31% 14.28% 9.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentherm 1 6 3 0 2.20

Gentherm has a consensus price target of $43.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Gentherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.35 billion 0.35 $2.00 million N/A N/A Gentherm $985.68 million 1.46 $35.22 million $2.31 17.87

Gentherm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Summary

Gentherm beats IOCHPE MAXION S/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IOCHPE MAXION S/S

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

