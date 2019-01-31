Investors Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Thursday. $240.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,008.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $767.69 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $1.44 for the day and closed at $133.08
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.
Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (NYSE:JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
