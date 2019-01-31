Investors Sell Deere & Company (DE) on Strength (DE)

Traders sold shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $79.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $220.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $140.65 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Deere & Company had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Deere & Company traded up $1.09 for the day and closed at $164.00

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global upgraded Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

