Investors Buy Shares of Kimco Realty (KIM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $138.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $119.00 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Kimco Realty had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Kimco Realty traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $17.01

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,708.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Presima Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 7,646.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 108,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,050 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

