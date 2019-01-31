Investors Buy Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $46.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.62 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intercontinental Exchange had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Intercontinental Exchange traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $75.35

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,872 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

