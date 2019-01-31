Investors Buy Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $314.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $218.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $95.63 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($9.80) for the day and closed at $1,070.06

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.17.

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 12,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

