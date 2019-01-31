Investors Buy PPL (PPL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $42.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.63 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PPL had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. PPL traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $30.60

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Get PPL alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

In related news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,586.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $694,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,623 shares of company stock worth $1,403,738. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy PPL (PPL) on Weakness” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/investors-buy-ppl-ppl-on-weakness.html.

About PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.