Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Carbon Black (CBLK)

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 622 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 764% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBLK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carbon Black presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NASDAQ:CBLK opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Carbon Black has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

In other news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Carbon Black by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carbon Black in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

