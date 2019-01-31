Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI):

1/23/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/17/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company's products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. "

1/3/2019 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

12/25/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 518,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $333.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.60. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.55 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

