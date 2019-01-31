Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,691 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1349 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd.

