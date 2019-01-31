Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th.

Invesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,554,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,368. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

