Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) insider Simon Moore sold 243,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £268,345 ($350,640.27).

Shares of PEN stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 3,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. Pennant International Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

Get Pennant International Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Pennant International Group plc (PEN) Insider Sells 243,950 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/insider-selling-pennant-international-group-plc-pen-insider-sells-243950-shares-of-stock.html.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company operates through Training Systems, Data Services, and Software segments. It offers generic training equipment, including flying control, hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, basic flying control rod, and hydraulic systems trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.