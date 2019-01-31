Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) CEO Sells 102,828 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 102,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $6,500,786.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,166,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.40. 803,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Medpace by 10,018.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,593,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 1,028.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

