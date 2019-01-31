Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJ opened at $26.77 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. CIBC started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

