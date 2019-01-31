Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) insider Nathaniel le Roux bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,816.15).

SGZ stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday. Scotgold Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 56.37 ($0.74).

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/insider-buying-scotgold-resources-limited-sgz-insider-purchases-40000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Scotgold Resources

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

