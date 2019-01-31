Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $146.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.20 million. Inovalon reported sales of $114.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $537.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.80 million to $544.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $638.27 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,724. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,632.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 372.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,770,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,351,000 after buying an additional 3,761,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,824,000 after buying an additional 505,301 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,983,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,983,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

