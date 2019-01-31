Independent Research Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (S92) a €21.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S92 stock opened at €20.76 ($24.14) on Monday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of €22.00 ($25.58) and a 52 week high of €56.90 ($66.16).

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Service, and Other segments.

