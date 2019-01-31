Incyte (INCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Gabelli raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.33.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.34 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,354 shares of company stock worth $5,246,624. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 19,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

