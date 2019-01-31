Incyte (INCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Gabelli raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.33.
In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,354 shares of company stock worth $5,246,624. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 19,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
