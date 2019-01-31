Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 1st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

