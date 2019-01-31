Illumina (ILMN) Upgraded by Leerink Swann to Outperform

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann currently has $365.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $380.00. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.77.

ILMN traded up $10.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.25. 38,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina has a 12-month low of $207.51 and a 12-month high of $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $2,228,961.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,959.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total value of $1,001,649.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,158,525.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,958 shares of company stock worth $16,606,114. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $52,099,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $8,442,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

