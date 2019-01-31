Illumina (ILMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the fourth quarter of 2018 on a mixed note with earnings lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues ahead of the mark. Top line growth was visible across the company’s high throughput, mid throughput and low throughput categories. The company observed strong demand for sequencing and array systems, consumables and services. Meanwhile HiSeq to NovaSeq upgrade cycle is progressing well and NextSeq placements are strong. We are also looking forward to the company's newly-inked Pacific Biosciences deal. In the past year, Illumina has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, HiSeq consumables are continuing with their expected decline. Seasonality in DTC functionality continues to dent Illumina’s microarray sales. Funding issues restrict growth. The company is operating in a tough competitive landscape.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.77.

Illumina stock traded up $10.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,379. Illumina has a twelve month low of $207.51 and a twelve month high of $372.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.33, for a total transaction of $879,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,275.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $1,031,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,710 shares in the company, valued at $117,721,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,958 shares of company stock worth $16,606,114. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,325.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

