IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 833.50 ($10.89).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGG. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 693 ($9.06) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 519 ($6.78) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get IG Group alerts:

IGG opened at GBX 639.50 ($8.36) on Thursday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

IG Group (LON:IGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st.

In related news, insider June Felix bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £99,620 ($130,171.17).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.