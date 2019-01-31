IDEX (IEX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77. IDEX also updated its guidance to EPS.
Several research firms have commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IDEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.64.
Shares of IEX opened at $137.10 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $157.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
