IDEX (IEX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77. IDEX also updated its guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IDEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of IEX opened at $137.10 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $157.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

