Iberiabank Corp Sells 905 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $86.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

