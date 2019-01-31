Iberiabank Corp Raises Holdings in KT Corp (KT)

Iberiabank Corp grew its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,914,000 after buying an additional 288,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,146 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,356,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,691,000 after purchasing an additional 589,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,458,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 255,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.78 on Thursday. KT Corp has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

