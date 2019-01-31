Iberiabank Corp Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Iberiabank Corp cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

MCO opened at $156.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

