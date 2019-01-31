Iberiabank Corp Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Iberiabank Corp cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in General Mills by 146.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 47.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,644,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in General Mills by 53.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,492 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

GIS stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $59.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

