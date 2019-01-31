Iberiabank Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

VNQ stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $84.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

