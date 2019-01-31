HUZU (HUZU) Market Cap Hits $78,763.00

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One HUZU coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, HUZU has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. HUZU has a total market capitalization of $78,763.00 and $43.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUZU Coin Profile

HUZU is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 2,672,383 coins and its circulating supply is 2,634,470 coins. HUZU’s official website is huzu.io . The official message board for HUZU is medium.com/@enrico_22150 . HUZU’s official Twitter account is @huzucoin

Buying and Selling HUZU

HUZU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUZU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUZU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

