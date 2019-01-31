Hutchinson Capital Management CA Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 79.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,739,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,646,000 after buying an additional 1,209,711 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,673,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,788,000 after buying an additional 1,073,174 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

MMC stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.19. 52,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,802. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

