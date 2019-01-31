Hurify Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Hurify has a total market cap of $79,673.00 and approximately $588.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Tidex and LATOKEN. In the last week, Hurify has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.10632250 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,256,064 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Tidex, YoBit and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

