Huntington National Bank Has $5.58 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after buying an additional 20,829,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 163.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after buying an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $357,926,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,363,000 after buying an additional 4,662,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after buying an additional 2,058,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $1,103,594.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $347,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,189 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

