Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 261.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,107,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 102,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 43,822 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

