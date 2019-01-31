HSBC Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.42 ($67.93).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €36.92 ($42.93) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a one year high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

