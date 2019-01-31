Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Announces Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.82 million.
Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.