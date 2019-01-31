Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Announces Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.82 million.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

