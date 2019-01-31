Hologic (HOLX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.31-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.39-2.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 223,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,370. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Hologic has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.22 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.89.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $200,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

