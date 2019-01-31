Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HMLP. ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $579.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

