Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, February 1st. Analysts expect Hitachi to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter.

HTHIY opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $82.90.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hitachi (HTHIY) to Release Earnings on Friday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/hitachi-hthiy-to-release-earnings-on-friday.html.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.