Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044,790 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $136,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $528,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,223. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe-shares-sold-by-assenagon-asset-management-s-a.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.