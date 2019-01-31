Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hershey by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hershey by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Hershey by 669.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $162,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,426.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $484,095 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.62.

WARNING: “Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/hershey-co-hsy-shares-sold-by-meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh.html.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.