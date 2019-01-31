Henry Schein (HSIC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC):

1/30/2019 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “We are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in Henry Schein’s operating margin due to escalating expenses. We currently await the completion of the planned spin-off of the company’s global Animal Health business. The spin-off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. Pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes. However, all of the company's operating segments recorded year-over-year growth in the last reported quarter. Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American markets raise optimism. We are looking forward to Henry Schein’s new exclusive distribution agreement with Sprig Oral Health Technologies Inc. Per the agreement, Henry Schein will distribute Sprig's products to help customers place crowns. Also, the company banking on digital dentistry buoys optimism. Overall, in the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed its industry.”

1/29/2019 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2019 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2019 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “We are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in Henry Schein’s operating margin due to escalating expenses. We currently await the completion of the planned spin-off of the company’s global Animal Health business. The spin-off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. Pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes. However, all of the company's operating segments recorded year-over-year growth in the last reported quarter. Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American markets raise optimism. We are looking forward to Henry Schein’s new exclusive distribution agreement with Sprig Oral Health Technologies Inc. Per the agreement, Henry Schein will distribute Sprig's products to help customers place crowns. Also, the company banking on digital dentistry buoys optimism. Overall, in the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed its industry.”

1/17/2019 – Henry Schein is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2019 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “We are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in Henry Schein’s operating margin due to escalating expenses. We currently await the completion of the planned spin-off of the company’s global Animal Health business. The spin-off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. Pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes. However, all of the company's operating segments recorded year-over-year growth in the last reported quarter. Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American markets raise optimism. Improvement in gross margin is also encouraging. We are looking forward to Henry Schein’s new exclusive distribution agreement with Sprig Oral Health Technologies Inc. Per the agreement, Henry Schein will distribute Sprig's products to help customers place crowns. Overall, in the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed its industry.”

1/8/2019 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed its industry. All of the company's operating segments recorded year-over-year growth in the last reported quarter. Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American markets raise optimism. Improvement in gross margin is also encouraging. We are looking forward to Henry Schein’s new exclusive distribution agreement with Sprig Oral Health Technologies Inc. Per the agreement, Henry Schein will distribute Sprig's products to help customers place crowns. Nonetheless, we are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in operating margin due to escalating expenses. We currently await the completion of the planned spin-off of the company’s global Animal Health business. The spin-off is expected to bring in major changes to Henry Schein’s overall operating results. Pricing pressure and tough competition are major woes.”

1/4/2019 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2019 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $76.39 price target on the stock.

1/2/2019 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.60 price target on the stock.

1/2/2019 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2018 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2018 – Henry Schein was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $626,373.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,856 shares of company stock worth $9,222,275. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $103,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

