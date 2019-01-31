Hecla Mining (HL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

HL stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 647.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

