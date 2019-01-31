Head-To-Head Survey: Sensient Technologies (SXT) and Wave Sync (WAYS)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wave Sync does not pay a dividend. Sensient Technologies pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Wave Sync’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.36 billion 1.95 $89.60 million $3.42 18.36 Wave Sync $230,000.00 148.12 -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Sync.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sensient Technologies and Wave Sync, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Wave Sync.

Volatility & Risk

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Wave Sync has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Wave Sync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 9.92% 18.43% 8.61% Wave Sync N/A -1,106.34% -487.74%

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Wave Sync on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wave Sync Company Profile

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.