Head-To-Head Survey: PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (PBCO) versus Banc of California (BANC)

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 16.95% N/A N/A Banc of California 10.18% 6.62% 0.46%

7.1% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. Banc of California pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 1 2 2 0 2.20

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 1.79 $3.40 million N/A N/A Banc of California $446.71 million 1.69 $45.47 million $0.49 30.39

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Summary

Banc of California beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; personal consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its loan portfolio also includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, commercial or residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides various personal and business services consisting of merchant services, online banking, bill pay, e-statements, combined statements, people's e-pay, check images, drive-up banking, sweep accounts, domestic and foreign wire requests, business credit cards, safe deposit box, notary public service, night drop depository, overdraft protection, automatic transfer, debit check cards, credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates five full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also invests in SBA loan pool securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 34 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

